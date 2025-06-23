Putin plans conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister — presidential aide

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon hold a conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, Russian leader's aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Now, he is to hold a conversation with the Iraqi Prime Minister," he said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings.

Last time Putin and Al-Sudani spoke by phone in November 2024. Then they discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economics, energy, transport and logistics, and humanitarian areas. During the conversation, they expressed their mutual intention to further expand traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial ties.

The Primakov Readings have been held annually since 2015 in memory of Russian statesman and diplomat Yevgeny Primakov. The forum discusses scenarios for the development of international relations, challenges in the sphere of international security, as well as new models of interaction between global political actors. TASS is the general information partner of the event.