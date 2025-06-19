Russia expects South Africa’s delegation at Intervision song contest in September — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russia expects South Africa’s delegation at the Intervision-2025 international song contest that will take place in Moscow on September 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African nation’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

"As far as I know, you served as culture minister in the past, and you always pay much attention to this aspect of our cooperation. We expect a South African delegation at the Intervision international song contest in Moscow in September," the head of state said.

For several years, Russia has been promoting initiatives to hold Eurasian film and song contests that will become an alternative to the ideologized and biased Western Oscar and Eurovision awards.