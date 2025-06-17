Putin to discuss aggravation in Middle East with OPEC Secretary General — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"A brief talk of the president with Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Haitham Al Ghais is also planned for the evening of June 20," the aide said. "The agenda comprises the current status of the global oil market and prospects of its development in the light of aggravation in the Middle East," Ushakov noted.

"Specific issues of interaction between Russia and OPEC, including within the framework of the OPEC+ format [will be discussed]," the aide to the Russian president added.