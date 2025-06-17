Russian security official says increased visits to North Korea related to strategic pact

PYONGYANG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian officials are making more frequent visits to North Korea due to the rapid implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the two countries, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters.

This Tuesday marks his third visit to Pyongyang in almost three months. "First of all, it (the frequency - TASS) is due to the intensification of the treaty implementation that began about a year ago," he said, speaking about the results of the meeting.

"The tempo at which we are implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty demands constant attention, adjustments, and decisions at all levels," Shoigu noted.