PYONGYANG, June 17. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu expressed hope that air traffic between Russia and the DPRK will be launched in the near future.

Following his visit to Pyongyang, he recalled that rail traffic between the countries is currently being restored.

"I hope that the first plane, which has not flown for more than 30 years, will also fly soon," he noted.