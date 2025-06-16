Israeli military command’s calculations groundless — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Israeli side's calculations are unfounded and such use-of-force actions historically lead to opposite results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"The Israeli side’s calculations that it will be possible with such strikes to eliminate both the nuclear infrastructure and the sources for other concerns, which the Israeli leaders and the Israeli military seem to experience, are groundless. The lessons of history need to be taken into account. Such military actions normally lead to opposite results," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

Iranian representatives have already spoken on this issue quite clearly and explicitly, Ryabkov said. "We can see this," he said.

"Common sense and the return to the negotiating table are needed instead of the escalatory pathway and the military spiral that largely causes the greatest alarm and is fraught with the most serious consequences," Ryabkov pointed out.

Overnight to June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit but said the damage was limited.