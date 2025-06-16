No talk of replacing Istanbul with another negotiating platform on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. There has been no talk of swapping Istanbul for some other platform in the talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in response to a TASS question.

"So far, there has been no talk of choosing any other venue," Peskov said when asked whether Istanbul would remain the site for future rounds of direct talks.

Istanbul held the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on June 2. The parties exchanged documents clarifying their views on various aspects of conflict resolution. They also agreed to carry out an "all-for-all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years — at least 1,000 people on each side.

In addition, the parties agreed that Russia would hand over the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow’s delegation to the talks, confirmed Monday that Russia honored its commitment by transferring the bodies of 6,060 Ukrainian service members to Kiev.

The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on May 16, with the parties agreeing to a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange and exchanging memorandums on ways to resolve the crisis.