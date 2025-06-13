Foreign ministers of Russia, UAE expressed concerns due to Israel’s operation against Iran

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grave concerns in view of the military operation of Israel against Iran and spoke in favor of the soonest possible de-escalation in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The crisis situation evolving in the Middle East was discussed during the talks. The ministers at the same time expressed utmost concerns in view of the military operation of Israel against Iran, undertaken in violation of international law and regulations of the UN Charter, and spoke in favor of the soonest possible de-escalation of tensions in the region," the ministry said.