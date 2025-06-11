Russian ambassador to Ankara says finishes work in Turkey

ANKARA, June 11th. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Turkey Alexey Yerkhov is completing his work as head of the diplomatic mission, he said during a reception at the embassy on the occasion of the Russia Day.

"My 14-year stay in Turkey is coming to an end. Six years in Istanbul and eight years in Ankara. And today, summing up, I would like to wholeheartedly thank the Turkish government, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and the entire Turkish people for their hospitality and invaluable assistance provided to me in fulfilling my mission," he said.

Yerkhov also expressed gratitude to "my friends-envoys from other states, whose contacts were useful and pleasant, as well as to the Russian compatriots living in Turkey."