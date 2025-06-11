EC's intention to lower price cap for Russian oil destabilizes energy markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The European Commission's (EC) proposal to lower the price cap for Russian oil to $45 per barrel does not contribute to the stabilization of energy markets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, such measures do not contribute to the stabilization of international energy markets and the oil market," he said.

The new sanctions package will include a ban on European businesses from any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipelines, blacklisting 77 tankers that transport oil despite attempts to introduce a price cap, lowering the oil price cap for Russia from $60 to $45 per barrel, blacklisting another 22 banks with a complete ban on transactions in the European Union, and the introduction of new restrictions on the export of dual-use products and technologies to Russia.