MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Germany giving Ukraine weapons, which are being used against civilians, is the root of the conflict between Germany and Russia, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in response to Bundestag President Julia Klockner.

"Germany’s supply of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, weapons which are being used, among other things, against civilians, is in itself a trigger for conflict between our countries," Volodin said. His remarks were published on the State Duma’s website.

He described the appearance of German Leopard tanks on Russian soil for the first time since World War II as a historic escalation. The lawmaker noted that the German government is considering supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, despite knowing that Ukraine lacks the necessary expertise to operate them. Volodin stressed, the ones targeting Russia with these missiles would essentially be German officers.

"Thus, you are once again pushing Germany and the German people into another armed conflict with Russia. Do you have a mandate from the German people for this? From your voters?" the State Duma speaker emphasized.

On Merz’s statements

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump held their first in-person talks in Washington on June 5. Merz urged the US leader to contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine and called for tougher pressure on Russia by imposing more sanctions.

At the meeting, Merz, in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, recalled the anniversary of D-Day, or the Normandy landing of allied forces on June 6, 1944, and the United States' role in that operation. However, he made no mention of the Red Army’s contribution to liberating Germany from the Nazis. In reply, Trump noted that D-Day was "not a great day" for Germany.

On May 26, Merz announced that Berlin had lifted all restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. The German chancellor noted that the United Kingdom and France had made similar decisions. Merz did not rule out supplying Taurus long-range cruise missiles, which Ukraine has long requested. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Merz’s remarks about long-range weapons would only escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Following Merz’s statements, Volodin sent a message to the Bundestag president, pointing out that Merz had distorted history, forgetting who actually liberated the world from Nazism. He stressed that the German government was increasingly involved in military operations against Russia by considering launching missile production in Ukraine.

In response to the message, Klockner stated that German lawmakers are aware of the Allies’ role, including the USSR, in freeing Germany from Nazism. She stressed that the Bundestag "will not be intimidated, neither in expressing its foreign policy stance nor in its historical awareness and culture of remembrance." Klockner claimed that Moscow was responsible for what was happening in Ukraine.