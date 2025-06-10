Russia opposes external interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs — UN envoy

UN, June 10. /TASS/. Russia supports Iraq's sovereignty and opposes turning the country into an arena for foreign policy squabbles, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"We express our support for the sovereignty of Iraq and oppose any outside interference in the internal affairs of the country," Nebenzya said at the UN session on the situation in Iraq. "The Republic must not be turned into an arena for settling scores with external players."

The Russian diplomat also welcomed the actions of the Iraqi leadership aimed at preventing the country from being drawn into regional crises amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to him, "the key to overall stabilization in the Middle East is a just solution to the Palestinian issue on a universally recognized international legal basis according to the two-state formula."

Nebenzya has once again called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the release of all forcibly detained persons as well as for the safe and unhindered humanitarian access.