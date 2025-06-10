Russia’s deputy foreign minister mulls situation in Yemen with ambassador — ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Yemen should be improved, concluded Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Yemeni ambassador to Moscow Ahmed Salem al-Waheishi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on the topical regional issues of mutual interest, which are under consideration by the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. In particular, the interlocutors discussed in detail the current situation in Yemen, with an emphasis on the need to remedy the humanitarian situation in the country as soon as possible," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the parties noted the importance of a collective search for ways of a political and diplomatic settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

The meeting was held at the request of the Yemeni ambassador.