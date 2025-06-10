'Step in the right direction': senior diplomat on US efforts to regulate bioprograms

SOCHI, June 10. /TASS/. Russia views efforts by the US administration to tighten control over biological activities as a positive step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are considering the efforts of the current US administration on strengthening oversight over activities in the biological sphere as a step in the right direction. It demonstrates a certain adjustment of approaches to biosecurity issues," the senior diplomat said at the opening of the fifth Global Biosecurity Challenges. Problems and Solutions international conference.

According to Ryabkov, the signing of an executive order on improving the safety and security of biological research by US President Donald Trump on May 5, which provides for suspending state financing for certain types of activity with dangerous pathogens, including outside the US, essentially "shows Washington’s recognition of conducting such research in various parts of the world and in close proximity to Russian borders."

"We have been talking about this for many years. That said, the announced measures are not enough to eliminate Russia’s concerns and complaints regarding US military-biological activities abroad," Ryabkov emphasized.

"A vivid example of such activities is the military-biological program jointly implemented by Washington and Kiev in Ukraine, in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. The analysis of research carried out in Ukrainian labs allows us to conclude that the development of bioweapons components was underway near Russian borders. We will continue to seek resolution of the current unacceptable situation and ensure compliance with the Convention," the Russian deputy foreign minister noted.

About conference

The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) with support from the Russian Foreign Ministry is hosting the fifth Global Biosecurity Challenges. Problems and Solutions international conference in Russia’s Sochi on the Black Sea coast on June 10-11 for a comprehensive discussion on the issues of boosting global biosecurity.