Over 80 enemy drones, 110 projectiles hit Russia’s Belgorod Region in one day — governor

BELGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. At least two people, including a child, were injured in the Belgorod Region as Ukrainian forces launched more than 80 unmanned aerial vehicles and approximately 110 munitions on the bordering Russian region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram.

In Belgorod, an eight-year-old boy was injured when UAV debris fell, and dry vegetation ignited in several areas across the city, the official said. Fires were promptly extinguished by employees of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, he specified.

Meanwhile, eight projectiles and nine drones struck the Belgorod district. "Yesterday, a man wounded in a drone strike in the urban locality of Oktyabrsky on June 8 sought medical help on his own. He has been admitted to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 with barotrauma. Medics say he is in stable but serious condition," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Korocha district, a tanker truck was set ablaze and destroyed following a drone strike on a section of the Korocha-Belgorod highway, Gladkov continued.

The Krasnaya Yaruga district experienced the most intense attack, with 89 projectiles and eight drones launched against it, he added.