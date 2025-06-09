MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. London is helping Kiev in terrorist attacks against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. The Russian Foreign Minister made the statement at the Forum of the Future - 2050.

He also noted that more and more countries are reducing their dependence on the West, creating new mechanisms for cooperation and interaction in various fields. The new US administration also played a role in this.

TASS has compiled Lavrov's key statements.

London's involvement in the attacks on Russia

Ukraine would be helpless in its terrorist attacks against Russia without the support of the UK: "It is obvious that everything is being done by the Ukrainian side, but it would be helpless without the support of the British. Although who knows, maybe the US special services are also involved there by inertia, but the British are there 100%"

Ukraine uses terrorist methods, "we all saw what the Ukrainian Nazis did there (in the Kursk Region - TASS), there is not a single object there that could be presented to the viewer as an object related to the conduct of hostilities." This would not have been possible without Western support.

About European values

Most European leaders "say that Ukraine deserves support because it defends European values: Laws that exterminate the Russian language in all areas, and the latest law, in fact, aimed at the extermination of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. It turns out that the enlightened Europe perceives this as a struggle of the Ukrainian Nazis for European values."

About relations with the United States

Russia and the United States are "in a better position" now than they were in relations with the previous administration, which, after the "frankly encouraging summit" between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in 2021 in Geneva, "unfortunately, turned 180 degrees, not 360 degrees, and blocked all" communication channels."

The relations established between the presidents of Russia and the United States back in the first term of Donald Trump are "working, they don't need any preludes, prefaces: During their regular telephone contacts, they immediately get to the point. And it seems to me that this is the way to work. It is better to always state your position directly, then there will be no illusions and unfulfilled hopes."

About the moratorium

The moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin will not have a reaction from the United States: "They have not yet responded, it is already clear that they will not respond to our call in the absence of the [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty] treay to make two parallel, unrelated moratoriums."

Cooperation with India and China

There is hope that work in the Russia-India-China troika format will resume soon: "Over the past couple of years, we have not met at the level of foreign ministers, but we are discussing this topic with both my Chinese counterpart and the Indian foreign minister. I really hope that now, after the tension has subsided, in my opinion, it has significantly subsided on the border between India and China, and the situation is stabilizing, there is dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, and we will be able to resume work of the Russia-India-China troika."

About changes in international relations

New centers of power and economic growth, financial power, and political influence are emerging in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America: "This trend reflects the desire of the countries of each region to take responsibility for their own development, for the development of their parts of the world into their own hands. And I think this is a very healthy trend, especially since it has gained new momentum and accelerated in the context of the changes that have been brought to global economic and other relations since the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States."

Most countries in the global South are reducing their dependence on Western countries and are forming "mechanisms for ensuring foreign trade operations, new transport and logistics chains, and an architecture for cooperation in culture, education, and sports beyond their control."

NATO and the OSCE, which should have been involved in the security in Eurasia, "can no longer even claim to be to fill some kind of vacuum of the continental forum at least partially. Because the OSCE has been almost completely destroyed. The consensus has been trampled. NATO is in the deepest of crises."

The second awakening of Africa is connected with the struggle to abandon the neocolonial methods of doing business, "which are still very actively used by the West, and which are being rejected" by an increasing number of countries.