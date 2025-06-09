Trump's coming to power accelerates world’s movement toward multipolarity — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The world’s drift towards multipolarity has accelerated in the context of changes brought about in world relations by the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future - 2050.

Lavrov noted that since the end of the 20th century, the concept of multipolarity has been invariably present in international dialogue and continued to gain momentum ever since.

"New centers of power and economic growth, financial power, along with political influence, have emerged in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and, in general, everywhere. This trend reflects the desire of countries in each region to take responsibility for their own development and for the development of their parts of the world into their own hands. I believe this is a very sound trend, especially since it has gained new momentum and accelerated in the context of the changes brought about in global economic and other relations with the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, when the model of globalization cherished by all his predecessors proved to be unsuitable for the Trumpist philosophy, and they began to purge their actions on the international arena of any influences from various ideologies," Lavrov emphasized.

He added that the essence of such ideologies was the same: neoliberal approaches, the spread of the influence of the collective West to the rest of the world, an attempt to replay the end of history and live at the expense of others through methods of modern neocolonialism. The minister cited as an example of this approach the situation in which the countries of the global South and global East play the role of raw material suppliers, while the lion's share of added value is generated in the West.

"The second awakening of Africa is linked precisely to the struggle against neocolonial methods of doing business that are still very actively being used by the West and which are met with increasing opposition by more and more countries around the world," Lavrov said.