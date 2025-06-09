One person killed, 5 wounded in Ukrainian strike on cultural center in Kursk Region

KURSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have carried out a shelling on a cultural and leisure center in the Rylsky District of the Kursk Region, killing a 64-year-old man and injuring five people, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have delivered a projectile strike on the Granin cultural and leisure center in the Rylsky District. As a result of the attack on the village of Prigorodnyaya Slobodka, according to preliminary information, a 64-year-old man was killed. Five more people sustained wounds. Three men - the center’s head engineer and two watchmen - have suffered shrapnel wounds, bruises and bone fractures, two women sustained blast injuries," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

It is noted that the strike was delivered on the territory of the cultural and leisure center with its roof catching fire as a result. The blaze has engulfed the area of about 400 square meters. The fire is being put out.

According to Khinshtein, the Ukrainian strike damaged the center’s roof, windows and outer walls. The injured residents are receiving medical aid at a local hospital, information on the strike’s consequences is being clarified.