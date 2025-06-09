MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian offensive in the Dnepropetrovsk Region is being conducted, among other things, to create the buffer zone in Ukraine promised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is necessary to protect Russia's borders, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

"Including, of course," the Kremlin official replied when asked whether the offensive was being carried out with the aim of creating a buffer zone.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that a tank division of the battle group Center group had reached the western border of the DPR and was advancing into the Dnepropetrovsk Region.