Russia, Iran interested in preventing tensions around Tehran’s nuclear program — MFA

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali have held a meeting, expressing interest in preventing further tensions around Tehran’s nuclear program, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties expressed their mutual interest in preventing further tensions, fuelled by various speculations about alleged threats related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties thoroughly exchanged views on the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, particularly in light of the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting, set to take place in Vienna on June 9, and taking into account indirect communication between Iranian and US officials.

In addition, the parties pointed to the counterproductive initiatives aimed against Iran "that politically biased countries promote at the IAEA platform in order to impede Iran’s constructive cooperation with the agency and its dialogue with Washington."

"The parties highlighted the importance of continued negotiating efforts aimed at addressing unfounded suspicion and prejudice against Tehran’s nuclear activities. The imperative here is to rely on international law and ensure proper respect for Iran’s legitimate interests," the statement notes.