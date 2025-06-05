MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council’s activities in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and the Baltic nations aim to erase the Russian identity of their citizens, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office announced that the British Council’s activities in the country had been banned as undesirable.

"The goal of the British Council in the CIS and Baltic countries is to relieve the people of the former Soviet republics of their Russian identity. According to its declared plans, people and media outlets in the Baltic nations, Moldova, Georgia and other countries should become resistant to information from Moscow. This makes it clear that despite the ban, the British Council will not stop its work against our country," Dzhabarov wrote on Telegram.

The council will also continue to meddle in Russia’s affairs, using CIS territory and citizens, the senator added. In addition, he pointed out that the British Council was "an undercover branch" of the MI6 intelligence agency.

Dzhabarov specified that the council took advantage of lectures and seminars on British culture and the English language, as well as grants for studying British values and tea parties, to reshape the minds of young people in Ukraine, in particular.