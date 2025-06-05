Putin tells Trump he is ready to help resolve Iranian issue — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressed his readiness to help resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We have an honest partnership with Tehran, and, of course, President Putin said that we are ready to use this level of partnership with Tehran to facilitate and contribute to the negotiations that are taking place to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue," Peskov explained.

During a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Trump emphasized to Putin that Russia should assist in addressing the Iranian nuclear issue.

Meanwhile, on May 23, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported the commencement of the fifth round of talks between Iran and the United States in Rome, aimed at resolving disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s chief negotiator is Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. team is headed by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff.

Historically, the US and Iran, with Oman serving as mediator, have conducted four rounds of negotiations to bridge their differences regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The initial round took place on April 12 in Muscat, Oman; the second on April 19 in Rome; and the third and fourth on April 26 and May 11, respectively, again in Muscat.

On May 21, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would suspend negotiations with the U.S. if the U.S. continued to demand an end to uranium enrichment. The United States has previously insisted that Iran must abandon its uranium enrichment activities and effectively shut down its nuclear program.