Enemy activities observed near Crimea in Black Sea waters — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Enemy forces are active off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, Oleg Kruchkov, adviser to the Crimean head, reported.

"Along with enemy activity off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea, there is also an information attack. A lot of lies are being spread in the information field," the adviser wrote on his Telegram channel, urging to trust only official sources of information.

At 3:23 p.m. local time (12:23 p.m. GMT), an operational Telegram channel for the Crimean Bridge reported that all transport movement on the bridge has been suspended.