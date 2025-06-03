Kremlin urges waiting for results of investigation into Ukraine's attacks on Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a question about Moscow's response to Kiev's attacks last weekend, recommended waiting for the results of the investigation.

He noted that President Vladimir Putin received information about the attacks online.

"We said that the president received information about the incident online. You know that an investigation is underway, which was launched by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, and there was a corresponding statement from the Defense Ministry. I suggest waiting for the results of the investigation and focusing on the content of the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry," he said.

On May 31, an explosion derailed a locomotive and cars of a passenger train, killing seven and injuring 104 people in the Bryansk Region.

On June 1, a railway bridge was destroyed in the Kursk Region, pushing a passing train onto a highway. The driver and his two assistants were injured.

Criminal cases over the attacks in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions were initiated.