MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is intensifying its ‘drone terror’ against the civilian population of Russia and broadening the range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for strikes against the country’s regions, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS.

"The Ukrainian army is intensifying its 'drone terror' against the civilian population. Kiev’s Nazi formations are widening the range of unmanned [aerial] vehicles used to attack civilians and cause economic damage. In addition, by carrying out daily raids the Kiev regime is seeking to exert psychological strain on Russian citizens," said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large overseeing the Kiev regime's crimes.

Only on May 28 alone, Russia’s air defenses destroyed nearly 300 drones over 13 Russian regions, Miroshnik noted. Ukrainian drone strikes were directed against medical and educational institutions, residential buildings, and energy infrastructure facilities. "UAV-related incidents were recorded in the Moscow, Kaluga, Tula, Vladimir, Ryazan, Smolensk, Ivanovo, Oryol, Yaroslavl, and Tambov Regions," he added.

Miroshnik emphasized that last week, the largest number of drones - as many as 60 per day - were shot down over the Belgorod Region.