MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Unfriendly states have been forced to admit the impossibility of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia in the outgoing year, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said in a news release on the main foreign policy outcomes for 2025.

"The resolute protection of national interests in relations with countries whose governments are taking unfriendly anti-Russian actions forced them to admit the impossibility of inflicting a 'strategic defeat on the battlefield' on Russia and forced them to move toward the concept of an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukrainian theater of military operations," the ministry stated. "The measures taken to protect Orthodoxy and other Russian religions and faiths have created favorable conditions for the resettlement of residents of foreign countries, including those with unfriendly governments, to our country in accordance with the presidential decree On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values.

Furthermore, the ministry added, efforts have been intensified to combat the spread of false information about Russia in foreign media and social networks, including in collaboration with foreign partners within the framework of the International Fact-Checking Association.

The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) was founded in 2025 by the Dialogue Regions non-profit organization, the TASS news agency, and the New Media Workshop to coordinate the global fight against disinformation. The network currently unites more than 105 experts from 51 countries.