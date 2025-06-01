Russian MFA spokeswoman describes two train derailments as tragedy

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. It is astonishing how maliciously Ukraine rejoiced at two train incidents in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"A tragedy occurred, and Russian law enforcement agencies are conducting a probe. As regards the international aspect, the reaction in Ukraine, which I find morbid, <…> is astonishing. Just look at the malicious joy being expressed by politicians and activists over there!" the diplomat told reporters.

Moscow Railways said a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (7:44 p.m. GMT) on May 31. Later, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the train derailed after a bridge was blown up. According to him, seven people were killed and 71 others were injured in the train crash which, Russian Railways said, left the driver of the locomotive killed and nine train personnel injured.

In a separate incident, the locomotive and three empty cars of a freight train derailed after a railway bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorsk District of the Kursk Region at 2:21 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:21 p.m. GMT on Saturday).

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s Investigative Committee, instructed the Committee’s Main Investigation Department to conduct a criminal probe into the two incidents.