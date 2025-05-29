Russia-UN memorandum on agricultural exports cannot be extended after July 22 — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. The memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting Russian agricultural exports will expire on July 22 with no option for its extension, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with TASS.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets was signed in July 2022 in Istanbul as part of a package with the Black Sea Grain Initiative on exports of Ukrainian food products. The document states that the UN will work to remove obstacles to the export of grain and fertilizers from Russia.

"The Russia-UN memorandum was signed for a period of three years and is valid until July 22 of this year. The text of the document provides no possibility of its further extension," Logvinov said. "Overall, I regret to report that the substantial efforts undertaken by the Russian interdepartmental delegation and the team of UNCTAD (the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) Secretary General [Rebeca] Grynspan as part of cooperation under the memorandum have not yielded the desired results."

Logvinov cited illegal Western sanctions aimed at blocking or significantly restricting access to Russian fertilizers and food products on world markets as the key obstacle. "Although, according to statements from Brussels, Washington and London, these products should not be subject to restrictions at all," he pointed out.

"For our part, we continue to diligently fulfill our commercial and humanitarian obligations to supply grain and fertilizers in spite of numerous obstacles. In fact, we contribute to strengthening global food security and overcoming crises. We focus particularly on providing free humanitarian aid to the countries in greatest need," Logvinov stressed.

He noted that last year, Russia sent 200,000 tons of wheat to six African countries — Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea — and transferred over 160,000 tons of fertilizers to Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka.

Memorandum and Black Sea Initiative

The memorandum between Russia and the UN and the grain deal were signed at the suggestion of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with the declared humanitarian goals of ensuring global food security, reducing the threat of hunger and helping Asian, African and Latin American countries in need, Logvinov pointed out.

"The Black Sea Initiative was faithfully implemented for a year, until July 2023. However, it was not extended for a number of well-known reasons, including Ukrainian terrorist attacks against Russian civilian ships and facilities like the sabotage of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in June 2023, as well as a departure from the stated humanitarian goals towards the purely commercial export of Ukrainian products in the interests of affluent European countries," the diplomat concluded.