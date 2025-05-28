MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. History teaches that Eurasian and global security depend on Russia’s stable position and Russia simply cannot afford to be weak, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Russia has no right to be weak. Russia has no right to renounce its own values and to pursue the chimeras of totalitarian liberalism and globalism. History teaches us that the stability of Russia’s position determines security on the Eurasian continent and ultimately in the entire world," he emphasized.

Naryshkin underscored that such stability is, beyond any doubt, "impossible without friendly, genuinely equal relationships with our neighbors in the Eurasian region and with like-minded partners around the world."