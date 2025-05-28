Radicals in Afghanistan remain biggest threat to Central Asia, Russian defense chief says

BISHKEK, May 28. /TASS/. Numerous radical groups operating in Afghanistan remain the biggest threat being posed to Central Asia, with instability in the Middle East also negatively impacting regional dynamics, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said at a CSTO defense ministers’ meeting.

"Numerous groups of radicals in Afghanistan - more than 20 of them with over 15,000 militants apiece - remain the main threat in the Central Asian region, with the likelihood of them infiltrating into bordering nations and beyond increasing," the Russian defense chief warned.

Besides, he continued, "instability in the Middle East, too, negatively affects the situation in the region."

According to him, foreign militants from active armed groups infiltrate into Afghanistan and other Central Asian nations.