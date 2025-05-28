NATO penetrating into Asia-Pacific raises concern in Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about the expansion of NATO infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"History shows that whenever NATO arrives, expect trouble," Lavrov said. "Elements of NATO’s military infrastructure are being established there [in the Asia-Pacific]," he added.

The West is blatantly trying to undermine the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and make some of its member countries part of what Lavrov called Western "narrow-bloc schemes." Russia will continue to stand for regional security, showing solidarity with its ASEAN partners, he added.

"We are ready to stand in solidarity with our friends in ASEAN in defending the architecture which was approved, including at East Asian summits, and which they [the West] are currently trying to dismantle," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.