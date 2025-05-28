PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi on Wednesday.

The high-ranking Yemeni official is in Russia on an official visit.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi plan to discuss prospects for cultivating Russia-Yemen ties in the political sphere, trade and economy, and humanitarian and cultural affairs, as well as a number of pressing regional issues.

According to Yemen’s SABA news agency, the Yemeni official plans to discuss security in the Middle East during his visit, including the conflict in Yemen.

Russian-Yemeni relations

According to the Kremlin website, Putin received Yemeni presidents in Moscow three times: in 2002, 2014 and 2013.

In 2022, Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi announced the creation of the Presidential Leadership Council in 2022 and vested it with the top authority during the transitional period. Chairmen of the council never visited Moscow.

The latest contact between Putin and Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi took place on March 19, 2024, when the head of the Presidential Leadership Council congratulated the Russian leader on re-election.

Russia and Yemen mark the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations in 2025.

Geopolitical background

The confrontation between government forces and the Ansar Allah group has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014. It entered its most active phase in March 2015, when a Saudi Arabia-led coalition joined the conflict.

The civil war in Yemen has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster with acute shortages of food and medicines. The Russian Foreign Ministry estimates the situation in Yemen as "critical, close to an irreversible disaster." According to the UN, as of December 2020, at least 233,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the escalation in March 2025.