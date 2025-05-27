Kiev regime knows that Russia strikes only military targets, says top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia's recent retaliatory strikes, which targeted solely Ukrainian military sites, are completely justified, because 'criminals must be punished,' Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Our retaliatory strikes are absolutely justified in this situation: criminals must be punished," the Russian foreign minister stressed. "I can assure you, [Ukraine’s Vladimir] Zelensky and his junta know perfectly well what we were responding to, just as they know perfectly well that unlike their strikes, ours were carried out solely on military facilities used by the Ukrainian army."

"You want to know about the strikes on Russia’s territory that the Ukrainian side carried out during the announced Easter truce, the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, and earlier during the declared moratorium on strikes on energy sites. This was the initiative of [US President Donald] Trump, put forward following a telephone conversation with our President [Vladimir Putin]. We supported it, and for a month we refrained from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities," Lavrov said.

"All this time, during all periods, whatever they are called - ceasefire, moratorium or truce - the Kiev regime went on carrying out targeted, deliberate strikes on energy and any other civilian infrastructure, on residential houses, stores, kindergartens, schools, on civilians in general. There were people killed and injured among them, and unfortunately there are continuing civilian casualties," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

"The fact that the Western elite, primarily in Europe, but in the United States as well, tried to turn a blind eye to this is obvious to all," Lavrov noted. "The fact that those who shall report to their leaders about the situation revolving around the Ukraine conflict - especially since these leaders in Europe are now considering this crisis their main problem and demanding a ‘strategic defeat’ of Russia at any cost - the fact that the truth is not reported to them means that either they are unwilling to know the truth or it is being withheld from them."

"I am convinced that those who speak out with Russophobic views and are agitated most, those who are trying to push the United States, the current US administration, to the [former US leader Joe] Biden position, the 'warpath’ position - they understand very well what is happening," Lavrov said.