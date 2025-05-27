MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Ruling elites in the West have turned the values of freedom, democracy and human rights into superficial ideas, with no real meaning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Russia – Land of Opportunities autonomous non-profit organization

"They (foreign representatives of the Russia – Land of Opportunities platform - TASS) share our views; they see that the so-called ruling elites in some Western countries have turned the ideas of freedom, democracy, human rights and free choice to mere window dressing, practically ignoring public opinion," the Russian leader said.

Putin emphasized the importance of the fact that the platform operates not only in Russia. "Citizens from more than 150 countries, including those in Western Europe and North America, take part in its projects. And the number of foreign representatives is growing in spite of, or maybe even thanks to the information campaign unleashed against us," he noted.

According to the head of state, many of Russia's partners and allies abroad actively collaborate. "Moreover, they even talk about this, seeing Russia as a stronghold for traditional spiritual and moral values, resonating with people all over the globe. And I think that this is no secret, I don’t think I’m saying anything crazy: we see that in many countries these ideas are supported by people who currently have rather vast authority, and we can only be happy about this," Putin concluded.