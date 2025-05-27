Top Syrian diplomat has standing invitation to visit Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani has a standing invitation to visit Russia, the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

"At the suggestion of my friend Hakan Fidan, we held a meeting this April in Antalya with the Syrian foreign minister. The top Syrian diplomat has an open invitation to visit Russia," Lavrov pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Russia is maintaining a dialogue with the new Syrian authorities.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] spoke with Mr. [Syrian President Ahmad] al-Sharaa over the phone and sent him a message in March, following their conversation, on how he sees the future of our trade, economic, and other relations under the new circumstances," Lavrov recalled. "An interdepartmental delegation of ours visited Damascus in January and held talks with President al-Sharaa," the foreign minister noted.