MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Staraya Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other events that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Liberation of Staraya Nikolayevka

"The settlement of Staraya Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated as a result of active and decisive operations by Battlegroup South," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses

Ukraine lost more than 1,475 servicemen in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours. Russia’s battlegroup North eliminated up to 245 servicemen, the battlegroup West destroyed up to 205 troops, the battlegroup South wiped out over 280 enemy soldiers, the battlegroup Center eliminated up to 470 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 215 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 60 soldiers.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Over the past day, Russian air defenses downed 204 Ukrainian drones, including 141 outside the special military operation zone.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 59,856 unmanned aerial vehicles, 607 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,607 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,565 multiple rocket launchers, 25,314 field artillery guns and mortars and 36,044 special military motor vehicles.