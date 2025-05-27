Russian security chief lauds Moscow-Beijing ties as main stabilizing factor globally

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Interaction between Moscow and Beijing plays a key stabilizing role globally, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu believes.

"Foreign policy ties between our countries have been the main stabilizing factor in global affairs," the Russian security chief said at a Russian-Chinese meeting on public security, justice and law enforcement.

At the meeting, the Chinese delegation was led by Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Secretary of the party’s Political and Legal Affairs Commission.

Moscow "considers bilateral cooperation and strategic interaction in the international arena as a basic element of Russian-Chinese partnership," Shoigu said with certainty.

According to him, Russia and China view each other as priority partners as they stick to the principles of a respectful, equal and trusting cooperation. "Moscow and Beijing have a strong mutual support on matters that are central to both sides," Shoigu added.

The talks took part on the sidelines of an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues that kicked off at the National Center RUSSIA on Tuesday.