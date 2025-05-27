Path to better Russia-US ties difficult but Moscow ready for honest dialogue

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The process of restoring Russia-US relations is complicated but Moscow is open to seeking the balance of interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"Time will tell how the actual steps taken by the new US administration will match its declarations. The normalization process is complicated but we are always open to a genuine conversation and to the search for the balance of interests," the senior Russian diplomat emphasized.

"That said, I would like to particularly stress that developing dialogue with the US cannot and will not be carried out at the expense of our strategic relations with our partners in BRICS and other friendly countries," Ryabkov noted.

On May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a more than two-hour-long phone conversation discussing primarily the ways of settling the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader gave high marks to their dialogue and described it as constructive.