Russian aide warns Estonia's new maritime rules could justify NATO buildup in Baltic

UST-LUGA /Leningrad Region/, May 26. /TASS/. Laws like the one enacted by Estonia allowing ships heading to Russian ports to be detained and even fired on serve as a cover for NATO to carry out provocations in the Baltic Sea and increase its military presence there, Nikolay Patrushev, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, said.

Speaking at a meeting on the development and security of the Ust-Luga port, he recalled that under the pretext of preventing threats to critical underwater infrastructure, including in the exclusive economic zone, and ensuring environmental safety, Estonia’s authorities are making attempts to detain ships bound for Russian ports. Moreover, newly adopted legislation allows them to open fire on vessels that may be "maneuvering dangerously," he added.

"This kind of legislative activity may serve as yet another false pretext for provocations within Estonia’s exclusive economic zone and for expanding NATO’s military presence in the Baltic region," Patrushev emphasized.