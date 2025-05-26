West blocks Russian cargo passing through international waters — presidential aide

UST-LUGA /Leningrad Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The West is creating legal loopholes that allow the inspection of vessels carrying cargo in Russia's interests through international waters, Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev stated.

"In addition to fueling military tension in the Baltic Sea, Western countries continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia. Their goal is block the passage of Russian ships through international waters," Patrushev said at a meeting on the development and security of the Ust-Luga port, as well as the diversification of transport and logistics routes amid possible restrictions on navigation in the Baltic Sea. The meeting was held on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In violation of international law, they are inspecting vessels carrying cargo for Russia through international waters. For this purpose, they adjust the regulatory and legal framework," Patrushev noted.

"Thus, the Estonian government, under the pretext of preventing threats to critical underwater infrastructure, including in the exclusive economic zone, and ensuring environmental safety, is attempting to detain vessels traveling to Russian ports. Meanwhile, under newly adopted legislation, Estonia is now allowed to open fire on vessels deemed to be 'maneuvering dangerously,'" the presidential aide added.