Presidential aide slams Estonia's attempt to detain Russian cargo ship as ‘piracy’

UST-LUGA /Leningrad Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The recent attempt by the Estonian Navy, acting in coordination with NATO aviation, to detain the Jaguar commercial ship carrying Russian cargo in the Gulf of Finland is an act of piracy by the West, Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said.

According to him, threats from NATO are increasing, as is the alliance's naval presence and combat and reconnaissance capabilities in the Baltic Sea.

"Against this background, the West is effectively engaging in piracy. The latest example of this was when the Estonian Navy, acting with NATO aviation support, tried to seize the Jaguar, a commercial ship carrying Russian cargo in the Gulf of Finland," Patrushev said at a meeting on the development and security of navigation in the Baltic Sea.