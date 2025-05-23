Russian MFA says attacks of its territory by Ukraine aim to disrupt peace talks

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The latest Ukrainian attacks inside Russian territory aim to derail the direct talks that the countries started in an effort to reach a settlement of the conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed to the ongoing Ukrainian attacks against non-combatants across Russian regions, including Moscow. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 788 drones were launched into Russian territory outside the special military operation area from May 20 to 23, with 776 of the drones and missiles destroyed and 12 hitting their targets.

"The latest barbaric terrorist actions of the Kiev regime have been taken in an attempt to disrupt the process of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations, which was resumed with the assistance of the US administration and is aimed at a complete settlement of the conflict, and to prevent the implementation of the initial agreements that were reached in Istanbul on May 16, including a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war," it said in a statement.

The ministry said Russia will carry out a proportionate retaliation to the attacks, but unlike Ukraine, it will target exclusively military sites and defense industry enterprises.

"But we would like to underscore that our principled commitment to a constructive search for a peaceful settlement through dialogue remains unchanged," the ministry stated.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries, and Russia took the request "under advisement.".