MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed critical views regarding Vladimir Zelensky’s leadership capabilities. During a high-level conference focused on the historical South Russian lands, Lavrov remarked, "If you compare all the arguments being presented from Ukraine, it is clear that Zelensky is inadequate as a leader."

Lavrov provided several examples to support his assessment. He pointed out that Ukrainian authorities have claimed Zelensky once stated he would never sit down to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Additionally, Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Putin and his government. Despite these claims, Ukrainian officials now suggest that only personal meetings are impossible, with some attempting to downplay the issue. Lavrov questioned this inconsistency, asking, "If it’s impossible to meet with Putin, then why did Zelensky claim he traveled to Istanbul, only to say that Putin did not want to meet him there?"

Furthermore, the Russian foreign minister expressed skepticism about Zelensky’s strategic intentions, questioning his plans when traveling to South Africa or engaging with European leaders. "It’s very difficult to understand what Zelensky intends to do during these visits or encounters," Lavrov stated.