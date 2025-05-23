IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

Eight people were injured when drone wreckage crashed in the Lipetsk Region's Yelets.

TASS has compiled the main information on the consequences of the attack.

Scale

- Starting from from 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on May 22, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 112 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the statement, 24 drones were downed over the Moscow Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, eight each over the Orel and Bryansk Regions, 18 over the Tula Region, 22 over Crimea, six over the Ryazan Region, five over the Kaluga Region, three each over the Belgorod and Ivanovo Regions, two over the Vladimir Region, and one each over the Voronezh and Lipetsk Regions.

Consequences

- Drone debris fell in an industrial area in Yelets in the Lipetsk Region.

- As a result of this and the ensuing fire, eight people were injured, regional governor Igor Artamonov said.

- He added that the debris also fell on the roof of a house.

- The affected building was not destroyed, and the residents were promptly evacuated, the governor noted.

- Emergency services are working on the site.

- The drone debris in Yelets damaged about 30 apartments, the press service of the regional government said.

- Drone debris also fell on the outskirts of Ivanovo.

- According to preliminary data, several houses' windows were shattered, but there were no casualties, the regional operational headquarters said.