Unlike the West, Russia involves local specialists in its projects in Africa — MFA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia involves African specialists in its scientific projects on the continent, unlike the West, which primarily pursues commercial interests, said Andrey Panyukhov, deputy head of the Department of Partnership with Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was speaking at the humanitarian forum "Russia - Africa: from implemented projects to new achievements" in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"Unlike Western countries, which often pursue commercial interests under the guise of research activities, we are focused on real cooperation. In the scientific sphere, Russia promotes the practical involvement of local specialists in Russian projects carried out on African territory," he stressed.

The diplomat also noted that strengthening the human resources potential of Africa remains an important area of cooperation. In particular, training in in-demand specialties continues - in the fields of agriculture, engineering, pedagogy and medicine.

"It is necessary to maintain budget quotas for training and gradually introduce a new system - grant support for students. It is currently under development," Panyukhov said.

According to him, more than 32,000 students from African countries are currently studying in Russian universities, of which almost 9,000 are on a budgetary basis. This requires a constant interest in the Russian language, which is taught both in Russia itself and in African countries - on the basis of Russian houses, with the involvement of teachers from Russia and through online platforms, he said.

The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that Russia provides African countries with material, technical, scientific and methodological assistance in the development of laboratory infrastructure, and also carries out joint research on the study of dangerous infections and the development of vaccines.