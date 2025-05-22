Russian, Chinese security chiefs to meet in Moscow on May 26

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 26 with his Chinese counterpart Chen Wenqing ahead of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS in a statement on Thursday.

"Before the opening of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu will hold a meeting with Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee," the statement reads.

"This will be the 10th edition of consultations on public security, justice and law enforcement within the framework of the mechanism of interaction with the Chinese side. The previous round of consultations took place in Beijing, China, in November 2024," according to the statement.

The press service noted that the further development of cooperation between the security and law enforcement agencies of Russia and China is an important element in the implementation of agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russia’s Shoigu and Chen Wenqing, according to the Russian Security Council’s press office, are set to make a tour of the "Russia" National Center in Moscow to visit expositions dedicated in particular to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War and the Kiev regime’s crimes in the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on May 27-29 at the "Russia" National Center.

13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues

More than 150 countries have been invited to take part in the forum, including from the Global South and East, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The leaders of more than 20 international organizations have received invites as well.

Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting of high representatives for security issues, the Russian Security Council’s press office announced to TASS.

For the first time during the annual forum, which will be chaired by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, a scientific seminar on global security issues will be held with expected participation of representatives from over 100 countries, the press office noted.

The Security Council of the Russian Federation has been holding the annual international meetings of high representatives in charge of security issues since 2010. It is an important international platform for exchange of views on all global security-related issues and mechanisms to strengthen cooperation between partner countries to combat international terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, as well as new challenges and threats.