Increasing number of extraregional players trying to interfere in Caspian affairs — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The number of countries trying to meddle in the affairs of the Caspian region is rising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening of the fourth meeting of the inter-agency commission on Caspian collaboration.

"We consistently assume that five Caspian countries have the sole competence to resolve the Caspian issues. However, the number of those willing to interfere in those matters is rising. Here, it is necessary to clearly ensure the implementation of corresponding agreements that were reached within the work on the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea," he said.

The third Caspian economic forum took place in Tehran on February 17-18, during which the participants spoke for expansion of joint scientific and research cooperation, including on exploration of the reasons for the decline of the Caspian Sea, Lavrov noted. "The high level of interaction of the Caspian countries in the oil, gas and electricity areas, including green energy, was noted. Further strengthening of cooperation in the field of shipments, transport and logistics infrastructure was supported. The holding of minister meetings on issues of transport and economy were agreed on," he said.

"We assume that our commission should remain focused on the defined priority areas of the work of the five nations. It is aimed at facilitating the implementation of decisions made at the third Caspian economic forum," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.