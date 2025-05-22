Environmental problems cannot be put off, says Russian upper house speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. Humankind has no right to put off environmental problems, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said ahead of the 11th Neva International Environmental Congress.

According to Matviyenko, delegates from 76 countries and 17 international organizations will take part in the forum.

"This fact indicates that the world community understands that no current geopolitical and economic problems, tariff wars, sanctions, crises of global institutions and agreements are an obstacle for joint efforts on the environmental agenda. The Neva congress proves this. Humankind has no right to postpone the resolution of environmental problems," she said in an interview with the Rossiyskata Gazeta daily.

She noted that such a wide representation at the congress, as well as at other recent events, such as the Victory Parade, Kazan Forum, and landmark official visits, exposed the West’s inability to isolate Russia. "I am convinced that the Russia isolation project can be deemed closed. The West should forget about it for good and never mention it again. Neither should it hinder work on really important global problems," she added.

The 11th International Environmental Congress will be held in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on May 22 and 23.