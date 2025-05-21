Russian minister urges to adjust global trade rules to climate challenges

BRASILIA, May 21. /TASS/. Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov has announced the necessity of adjusting global trade rules to climate changes.

"We all agree that the development of global trade is one of the most efficient mechanisms for reaching climate goals. This is another confirmation of the priority of the WTO principles and rules," he said when speaking at a meeting of BRICS trade ministers.

Certain protectionist measures and restricted access to low-emission technologies and financing of the fight against climate change undermine everyone’s efforts, but mainly those of developing countries in the fight against climate change, the minister noted.