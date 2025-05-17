MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia was the one who proposed the prisoner swap at the talks in Istanbul and, despite Vladimir Zelensky’s taunts, Kiev recognizes that the offer makes sense, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

The diplomat pointed to remarks by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, who said the talks "made sense" "only for the sake" of the exchange under which both countries would hand over 1,000 prisoners to each other.

"All this was proposed by Russia, its president, and implemented by a delegation authorized by the head of state, which Zelensky was mocking for 24 hours," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel. "If we disregard the insults and mockery that have become standard for the Kiev regime, Sibiga essentially admits that Russia’s proposal makes sense," she noted.

"The citizens of Ukraine should not allow their ‘NATO advisers’ to once again lead themselves off the right path of settlement into the ravine of foreign interests," Zakharova said in conclusion.

Russia and Ukraine held negotiations in Istanbul on Friday. Following the meeting, both sides agreed on a POW exchange with 1,000 troops coming from each side, to present detailed proposals for a ceasefire, and to continue dialogue. The head of Russia’s delegation, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Moscow was satisfied with the results and took Ukraine’s request for direct talks between the leaders into account.